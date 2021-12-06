Watch
Pitcher Robert Suarez guaranteed $11M over 2 years in deal with San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres
Posted at 11:08 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 14:08:24-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Right-hander Robert Suarez is guaranteed $11 million over two seasons in his contract with the San Diego Padres.

Suarez gets a $1 million signing bonus payable by Jan. 15 as part of the deal announced just before the start of Major League Baseball's lockout.

The 30-year-old reliever will have a $5 million salary next season, and the deal includes a $5 million player option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout.

Teams on Dec. 1 announced contracts for 34 players that totaled more than $1.47 billion, the highest one-day total in MLB history.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
