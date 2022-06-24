Watch Now
Phillies down Padres 6-2, Musgrove suffers first loss of season

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in San Diego.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jun 24, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and J.T. Realmuto added a three-run shot for the Philadelphia Phillies, who handed Joe Musgrove his first loss of the season and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory against the San Diego Padres.

Musgrove saw his ERA rise from 1.59, which had been second-lowest in the majors, to 2.12.

The big right-hander from El Cajon was activated from the COVID-19 injured list earlier in the day. He had been placed on the list last Friday, a day after throwing seven strong innings in a victory at the Chicago Cubs.

