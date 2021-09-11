Watch
Urías earns MLB-leading 17th win, Dodgers beat Padres 3-0

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ashley Landis/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado flies out to center during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 6:23 AM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 09:23:11-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory, Max Muncy slugged a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 to snap a two-game skid.

Urías scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked one to remain unbeaten in his last 13 starts, going 8-0 in that stretch.

The left-hander hasn’t lost since June 21 at San Diego. The Dodgers moved within 2 1/2 games of NL West-leading San Francisco.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was 2 for 4 with two strikeouts for the Padres, who dropped their third in a row.

