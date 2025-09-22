Tatis hits 23rd homer of season to lead Padres to 3-2 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and the San Diego Padres moved closer to a postseason berth with a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Padres hold the second of three National League wild cards and trail the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by three games in the NL West with six remaining. Two more wins would assure San Diego a second consecutive playoff appearance.

San Diego starter Michael King (5-3) pitched five-plus scoreless innings and All-Star closer Robert Suarez, the last of five relievers, worked the ninth for his 40th save.

The Padres tagged Sean Burke (4-11) for a pair of runs in the second inning as Jackson Merrill scored on an errant pickoff try and Gavin Sheets came home on Jake Cronenworth’s single.

Tatis hit his 23rd home run an inning later. Burke gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Chicago made it close in the seventh when Miguel Vargas and Andrew Benintendi drew bases-loaded walks from reliever Mason Miller.

King allowed four hits and walked four while striking out four.

The White Sox lost for the 98th time in their home finale and need to win five of their last six games to avoid a club-record third straight 100-loss season.