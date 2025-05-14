Watch Now
Tatis hits 2-run walk-off homer to give Padres 6-4 win over Angels

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his game-winning two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run 430-foot walk-off homer to centerfield to give the San Diego Padres a comeback 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Tatis dropped the bat emphatically and watched the ball fly after he connected on a cutter against Angels closer Kenley Jansen (0-2), who took the loss.

Padres reliever Jason Adam (4-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

Matthew Lugo hit a pinch-hit two-run homer in the seventh to give the Angels a 4-2 lead. Lugo’s homer followed an RBI double in the seventh by Jo Adell, igniting a three-run rally after the Angels had two outs and no baserunners.

Angels starter José Soriano gave up two unearned runs and four hits in seven innings.

Padres starter Dylan Cease pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and five hits while striking out 10.

The Padres ended their two-game losing streak and finally beat the Angels, who had won their past four games over San Diego dating back to last season.

