Stephenson hits tie-breaking 2-run home run in 9th to push Reds past Padres 4-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run homer to left field with two outs in the ninth — five innings after being robbed of one by Fernando Tatis Jr. in right — and the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Stephenson homered into the lower balcony of the brick warehouse in the left-field corner of Petco Park on a 2-1 pitch from All-Star closer Robert Suarez (4-6) to give the Reds a 4-2 lead.

In the fourth, Tatis made a perfectly timed leap to get his glove well above the right-field wall to rob Stephenson of a two-run shot. Tatis nearly doubled off Gavin Lux, who almost went all the way to second base before having to retreat to first. It was Tatis’ fourth home run robbery in 27 home games since July 8.

The Padres dropped two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West. San Diego holds the second of three National League wild cards.

Cincinnati pulled within three games of the New York Mets for the final NL playoff berth.

The Reds took an early lead for the second straight night, this time on home runs by Sal Stewart in the first and Will Benson in the second, both off Michael King.

San Diego tied it in the fifth on Jackson Merrill's RBI triple and Jake Cronenworth's sacrifice fly off Zack Littell. Merrill hit a tying, two-run triple in the sixth inning of Monday night's 4-3, 10-inning win.

Benson hit his head on the right-field wall while making a leaping catch of Jose Iglesias' flyball to end the second and was on the ground for several minutes. He remained in the game before being replaced by a pinch hitter in the seventh.