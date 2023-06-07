Soto's 5 hits, Sánchez's 4th homer in 9 games lift Padres over Mariners 10-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto had a career-high five hits with four RBIs, Gary Sánchez hit his fourth home in nine games since joining the Padres and San Diego routed the Seattle Mariners 10-3 on Wednesday.

Soto had four singles and a double, raising his average to .265 with 10 homers and 31 RBIs as the Padres tied their season high with 17 hits. Soto had an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run single in the three-run fifth and an RBI double that boosted the lead to 10-0 in the seventh. Every San Diego starter except Trint Grisham had a hit.

Matt Carpenter put San Diego ahead with a run-scoring single in the second, giving him 26 RBIs, and Sánchez hit a three-run homer in the third off George Kirby (5-5).

Claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on May 29, Sánchez is batting .286 with 10 RBIs. He has four homers in an eight-game span for the first time since 2021 and is the first San Diego player to achieve the feat since Jake Cronenworth, also in 2021.

Michael Wacha (6-2) allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking one as his ERA dropped to 3.18.

San Diego gained a two-game split by going 6 for 14 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0 for 8.

Kirby (5-5) gave up five runs and 11 hits in a season-low 3 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: DH Nelson Cruz (hamstring) was scheduled to being a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday night.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (4-3, 2.55) is to start the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (4-4, 4.10) is to start Friday at Colorado Rockies.