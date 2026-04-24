Sheets celebrates 30th birthday with go-ahead 3-run HR as Padres rally to beat Rockies 10-8

DENVER (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning and Miguel Andujar had three RBIs as the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-8 on Thursday.

The Padres trailed 8-5 entering the ninth inning before Xander Bogaerts and Andujar hit RBI singles, cutting the deficit to a run. Then, with runners on first and third, Sheets launched a slider from Victor Vodnik 379 feet over the right field wall for his third homer of the season. The game-winning swing came on Sheets’ 30th birthday.

It was the second blown save of the season for Vodnik (0-2).

San Diego's Mason Miller earned his MLB-leading ninth save of the season and extended his scoreless streak to 33 ⅔ innings. That ties Cla Meredith for the longest run in Padres franchise history. The 27-year-old right-hander is tied for the eighth-longest scoreless streak by a reliever in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

Bogaerts and Ramón Laureano had two RBIs apiece for San Diego, which improved to 15-3 in its past 18 games after a 2-5 start to the season. Bogaerts hit his fourth homer of the season and improved his career batting average against the Rockies to .366.

Ron Marinaccio (1-0) earned the win for the Padres after allowing one run in two innings of relief.

Mickey Moniak matched a career high with four hits, including his team-leading seventh and eighth home runs of the season, for the Rockies. It was Moniak’s fifth career multi-homer game and third of the season, two of which have come against the Padres.

It was Colorado’s eighth loss in its past nine games against San Diego.