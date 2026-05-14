Sheets' 3-run homer with 2 outs in 9th pushes Padres past Brewers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Abner Uribe with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame Jacob Misiorowski’s third straight scoreless outing to beat Milwaukee 3-1 on Wednesday and snap the Brewers’ five-game winning streak.

Misiorowski struck out 10 batters over seven innings while allowing four hits and walked none. He threw 40 pitches of 100 mph or higher, his third straight game with 40 or more.

Misiorowski retired 14 batters straight batters when he struck out Nick Castellanos with a 103.2 mph fastball to end the seventh. Misiorowski went to the mound for the eighth, but he walked off with cramping in his right quadriceps after throwing one warmup pitch. He left a May 1 start at Washington after 5 1/3 innings of no-hit ball due to a right hamstring cramp.

Over his last three outings, he has allowed six hits in 18 1/3 innings with 29 strikeouts and four walks, lowering his ERA to 2.12.

Uribe retired Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado to start the ninth inning. Miguel Andújar singled, Xander Bogaerts and Sheets delivered a 389-foot shot to right-center on an 0-1 slider.

Sheets became only the second left-handed batter to homer off Uribe (2-2) after Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz last season. Sheets has three go-ahead, three-run homers this year in the ninth inning or later.

Mason Miller worked around Luis Rengifo's leadoff single in the bottom half and ended the game by striking out Jackson Chourio for his 13th save in as many opportunities.

Jason Adam (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to get the win.

Michael King allowed Brice Turang's RBI grounder in the fifth.

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich didn't play a day after getting activated following a month-long stay on the injured list with an adductor strain. Brewers manager Pat Murphy said it was a precautionary measure after Yelich reported a little back soreness.