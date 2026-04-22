San Diego Padres sign free agent pitcher Lucas Giolito to one-year deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres on Wednesday announced the signing of free agent starting pitcher Lucas Giolito to a one-year contract.

Giolito, 31, is being optioned to Single-A Lake Elsinore, according to Padres President of Baseball Operations/General Manager A.J. Preller.

To make room for Giolito on the 40-man roster, relief pitcher Bryan Hoeing was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The former American League All-Star (2019) has a mutual option for the 2027 season as part of his deal with the Padres. Financial terms of the contract were not released.

Giolito spent the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox, finishing the year with a 10-4 record (26 starts), a 3.41 earned run average, and 121 strikeouts. He missed the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.