San Diego Padres say cable option to watch games to be announced next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- There's good news for fans looking to watch San Diego Padres games on TV this season, without paying for an additional streaming service.

On Tuesday, the Padres told ABC 10News that a satellite or cable option to watch the Friars will be available by the home opener on March 28.

In a statement, the team said, "Additional information on where to watch 2024 Padres regular season games on cable and satellite television will be announced prior to our home opener on March 28. The Korea Series games on March 20-21 will be available to stream for free on Padres.TV, and they will also be televised on ESPN (blackouts have been lifted in the San Diego market)."

The Padres open the season against the Dodgers on Wednesday in Seoul. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 3 a.m. Pacific time.

In 2023, Major League Baseball took over the production and distribution of Padres games when Sinclair-owned Diamond Sports Group – the parent company of Bally Sports -- didn't make its rights payment to the team.

Diamond Sports Group eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Because of the abrupt broadcasting situation, Padres games were then streamed on the web on MLB's direct-to-consumer platform, Padres.TV, and broadcast locally.

The Padres have previously said games could be streamed in the market on Padres.TV, but the club had not struck a deal with local cable and satellite providers yet.

When asked if watching games on "cable and satellite television" ruled out local television stations, the team said it would share information on where to watch as soon as it becomes available.

Streaming games online through Padres.TV is available for $99.99. More information can be found at https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/padres.