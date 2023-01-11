What San Diego Padres fans can expect at 2023 FanFest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Attention, Friar Faithful: The San Diego Padres’ annual FanFest is coming soon and some of your favorite players will be there!

Free tickets to the Padres’ special event at Petco Park — scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — can be claimed at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.

Fans can park for free at any of the team-owned lots, including the Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Padres Parkade.

According to the team, the following Padres are expected to appear:

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth

Yu Darvish

Josh Hader

Tim Hill

Manny Machado

Nick Martinez

Bob Melvin

Joe Musgrove

Juan Soto

Robert Suarez

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Additionally, the team said former players such as Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman and Mark Loretta are slated to appear.

Players and other members of the organization will be available for autographs and photos at certain times/locations during FanFest. The team notes photos and autographs “are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed.”

Some of the other activities attendees can expect at FanFest:

Q&A sessions with Padres players, broadcasters, and front office members on the Sycuan Stage in Gallagher Square (starting at 12 p.m.)

Get on the Petco Park field: Take photos and walk and/or run the bases

Tour the visitors’ clubhouse, press box and other parts of the ballpark

Buy team merchandise and memorabilia at the Padres Foundation Garage Sale, located at the Park Blvd. Plaza and Bud Patio on the Terrace Level

Full information on 2023 FanFest can be found at https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/fanfest.