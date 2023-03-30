Watch Now
San Diego Padres: Opening Day time changed due to expected rain

Posted at 8:22 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 23:22:09-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have pushed back their original starting time for Opening Day due to a rainy forecast that is expected to hit the area Thursday.

According to the Major League Baseball team, the start time of the Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies has been changed to 6:40 p.m. instead of 1:10 p.m.

All gates at Petco Park will be open to ticketed fans at 4:30 p.m. Because the stadium is anticipating a sellout crowd, attendees should plan to show up early and pre-purchase parking at one of the Padres' controlled lots or others in the vicinity of Petco Park.

Those without pre-paid parking passes are being suggested to use public transportation or rideshare services.

