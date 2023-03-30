San Diego Padres: Opening Day time changed due to expected rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have pushed back their original starting time for Opening Day due to a rainy forecast that is expected to hit the area Thursday.

According to the Major League Baseball team, the start time of the Padres vs. the Colorado Rockies has been changed to 6:40 p.m. instead of 1:10 p.m.

The start time of the #Padres vs. Rockies Opening Day game on Thursday, March 30 has been changed to 6:40pm PT. All gates at Petco Park will open to ticketed fans at 4:30pm PT. Details: https://t.co/C6MaJ2fGIb pic.twitter.com/SHsjAnTBEx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 30, 2023

All gates at Petco Park will be open to ticketed fans at 4:30 p.m. Because the stadium is anticipating a sellout crowd, attendees should plan to show up early and pre-purchase parking at one of the Padres' controlled lots or others in the vicinity of Petco Park.

Those without pre-paid parking passes are being suggested to use public transportation or rideshare services.