San Diego Padres call up top prospect Ethan Salas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres are bringing in reinforcements for the stretch run with the promotion of top prospect Ethan Salas.

The 20-year-old catcher, the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 overall prospect, was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday as MLB rosters expanded to 28 players.

He becomes the youngest player in the major leagues.

Salas began the 2026 season at Double-A San Antonio before earning a promotion to El Paso in July.

In 24 games with the Chihuahuas, the left-handed hitter batted .326 with three home runs and 24 RBIs.

The Venezuela native signed with the Padres in 2023 as a 16-year-old for $5.6 million.

In corresponding roster moves, the Padres also called up pitcher Jhony Brito from El Paso and transferred utilityman Luis Rengifo from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.