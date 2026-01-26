San Diego Padres announce giveaways, theme games for 2026 regular season at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Once again, the San Diego Padres have stepped up their giveaway game for fans attending select 2026 regular season contests at Petco Park.

The team has unveiled its giveaway and theme game lineup for the upcoming season, and here’s a look at what’s waiting for fans at the ballpark on those special dates:

March 27 (vs. Detroit Tigers): Opening Series scarf

March 30 (vs. San Francisco Giants): 1998 belt bag

April 15 (vs. Seattle Mariners): Puffer vest

April 28 (vs. Chicago Cubs): Waffle beanie

May 26 (vs. Philadelphia Phillies): Patriotic Aloha shirt

June 22 (vs. Atlanta Braves): Western snapback hat

July 12 (vs. Toronto Blue Jays): Squeeze top water bottle for kids age 14 and younger

July 28 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Poncho

July 30 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Home and away bucket hat

Aug. 10 (vs. Milwaukee Brewers): Superhero pocket tee

Aug. 23 (vs. Minnesota Twins): Ruff plush keychain for kids age 14 and younger

Sept. 20 (vs. Miami Marlins): Superhero lunch box for kids age 14 and younger

For the bobblehead lovers, here's what you can look forward to:

April 9 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Manny Machado “Hot Corner”

May 7 (vs. St. Louis Cardinals): Mason Miller fireball

June 9 (vs. Cincinnati Reds): Xander Bogaerts “Bogey Goes Boom”

July 8 (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks): Trevor Hoffman

Aug. 24 (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates): Jackson Merrill “Merrill Robbery”

Sept. 8 (vs. Washington Nationals): Fernando Tatis Jr. City Connect 2.0

San Diego Padres

Find the full list of giveaways at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/giveaways.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres

There will be many Theme Games for fans to choose to attend, with various heritage night celebrations and pop culture collaborations on the 2026 schedule. Some highlights include:

March 28 (vs. Detroit Tigers): Hello Kitty #1 with belt bag

April 10 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Lowrider Night with Jeremiah Estrada bobblehead

May 8 (vs. St. Louis Cardinals): NASCAR Night with racing-themed bobblehead

May 22-24 (vs. the Athletics): Star Wars Weekend with Jackson Merrill & Grogu bobblehead

July 11 (vs. Toronto Blue Jays): Hockey Night with Michael King hockey jersey

July 31 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Don and Mud Mini Yacht Night with special bobblehead

Aug. 2 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Hello Kitty #2 with baseball jersey

Sept 20 (vs. Miami Marlins): Healthcare Appreciation Day

Sept. 25-26 (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks): Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Fans interested in attending Theme Games will need to purchase a specific Theme Game package at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/specials/theme-games.