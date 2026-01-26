San Diego Padres announce giveaways, theme games for 2026 regular season at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Once again, the San Diego Padres have stepped up their giveaway game for fans attending select 2026 regular season contests at Petco Park.
The team has unveiled its giveaway and theme game lineup for the upcoming season, and here’s a look at what’s waiting for fans at the ballpark on those special dates:
March 27 (vs. Detroit Tigers): Opening Series scarf
March 30 (vs. San Francisco Giants): 1998 belt bag
April 15 (vs. Seattle Mariners): Puffer vest
April 28 (vs. Chicago Cubs): Waffle beanie
May 26 (vs. Philadelphia Phillies): Patriotic Aloha shirt
June 22 (vs. Atlanta Braves): Western snapback hat
July 12 (vs. Toronto Blue Jays): Squeeze top water bottle for kids age 14 and younger
July 28 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Poncho
July 30 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Home and away bucket hat
Aug. 10 (vs. Milwaukee Brewers): Superhero pocket tee
Aug. 23 (vs. Minnesota Twins): Ruff plush keychain for kids age 14 and younger
Sept. 20 (vs. Miami Marlins): Superhero lunch box for kids age 14 and younger
For the bobblehead lovers, here's what you can look forward to:
April 9 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Manny Machado “Hot Corner”
May 7 (vs. St. Louis Cardinals): Mason Miller fireball
June 9 (vs. Cincinnati Reds): Xander Bogaerts “Bogey Goes Boom”
July 8 (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks): Trevor Hoffman
Aug. 24 (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates): Jackson Merrill “Merrill Robbery”
Sept. 8 (vs. Washington Nationals): Fernando Tatis Jr. City Connect 2.0
Find the full list of giveaways at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/giveaways.
There will be many Theme Games for fans to choose to attend, with various heritage night celebrations and pop culture collaborations on the 2026 schedule. Some highlights include:
March 28 (vs. Detroit Tigers): Hello Kitty #1 with belt bag
April 10 (vs. Colorado Rockies): Lowrider Night with Jeremiah Estrada bobblehead
May 8 (vs. St. Louis Cardinals): NASCAR Night with racing-themed bobblehead
May 22-24 (vs. the Athletics): Star Wars Weekend with Jackson Merrill & Grogu bobblehead
July 11 (vs. Toronto Blue Jays): Hockey Night with Michael King hockey jersey
July 31 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Don and Mud Mini Yacht Night with special bobblehead
Aug. 2 (vs. San Francisco Giants): Hello Kitty #2 with baseball jersey
Sept 20 (vs. Miami Marlins): Healthcare Appreciation Day
Sept. 25-26 (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks): Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Fans interested in attending Theme Games will need to purchase a specific Theme Game package at https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/specials/theme-games.