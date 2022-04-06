San Diego Padres among top five teams with most expensive tickets in 2022 season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans who are hoping to grab tickets for the Padres and/or other Major League Baseball teams may want to take a look at the average prices for the 2022 season.

According to data gathered by TickPick, the San Diego Padres have an average price of $91 per ticket, making them number three in the top five teams with the most expensive tickets this season.

The most expensive home opener for this season is the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox, which is $183. The team with the most expensive tickets is the Los Angeles Dodgers with $115 and the team with the least expensive tickets is the Miami Marlins with $40.

Below is a list of the top five most expensive home openers, along with the most/least expensive MLB tickets this season by average purchase price:

Top 5 Most Expensive Home Openers:

Yankees Vs. Red Sox: $183

Cardinals Vs. Pirates: $163

Giants Vs. Marlins: $160

Rockies Vs. Dodgers: $139

Braves Vs. Reds: $131

Top 5 Most Expensive:

Dodgers: $115

Red Sox: $105

Padres $91

Yankees $78

Giants $77

Top 5 Least Expensive:

Marlins: $40

Mariners: $42

Twins: $47

White Sox: $50

Tigers: $51

The SD Padres will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. PST at Chase Field.