San Diego couple turns Padres fandom into a spring training volunteer tradition in Peoria

(KGTV) — For many Padres fans, spring training in Peoria, Arizona, is a chance to catch a game or get a glimpse of a favorite player. But for one San Diego couple, it has become a much bigger part of their lives.

Terry and Patrick Taylor may look like typical stadium ushers at the Peoria Sports Complex. But their story goes far deeper than the job — and it all starts with their love for the Padres.

The couple met on Opening Day in 1990 at a Padres game. Hundreds of games later, their lives became intertwined with the sport.

"We got married, had kids, we used to come bring the kids to spring training all the time, and we've had season tickets since 96," Patrick said.

Patrick served in the Navy, and Terry worked in the health care field. Both retired in 2021. What started as a fun road trip to Arizona turned into a life-changing decision — made while watching the Padres play at the Peoria Sports Complex.

"We saw an usher here one time and we asked him how do you do this? He gave us a business card," Terry said.

The rest, as they say, is history. For the past 5 years, the Taylors have volunteered at spring training in Arizona.

"We bring our trailer out. Bring our dog, leave our family. Kids come out here and basically live baseball for you know a month, a half," Terry said.

It is, they say, a dream come true for two lifelong baseball fans.

"This has been on my calendar because it's like tick tick tick tick. OK spring training — we're here and then fast forward — in a month we're heading home and getting ready for opening day. So oh my gosh I'm like a kid," Terry said.

The Taylors volunteer with the Peoria Diamond Club, a nonprofit that staffs the Peoria Sports Complex. In return, the complex funds community youth organizations through grants.

Through their volunteer work, Terry and Patrick have met people from all over the country. And as they watch families at the ballpark, they are reminded of their own baseball memories — and why they believe the sport has a unique power to bring people and families together.

"Take a picture and capitalize this moment because kids grow quick and you don't know when you're not going to have that moment," Terry said.

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