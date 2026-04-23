Rockies tally 15 hits in 8-3 victory over Padres

DENVER (AP) — Hunter Goodman had two doubles and a homer, TJ Rumfield knocked in two runs and Tomoyuki Sugano struck out four in 5 2/3 innings as the Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Sugano (2-1) allowed five hits, one run, and one walk. The 36-year-old righty bounced back from an eight-hit, five-run loss against the Dodgers in his last outing.

Goodman tied his season-high with eight total bases, finishing 3 for 4 with a walk.

Rumfield, Mickey Moniak, Willi Castro, and Jake McCarthy had two hits apiece and the Rockies finished with 15 hits.

Castro's RBI single started a four-run third inning in which the Colorado took the lead. Edouard Julien, Moniak, and Tyler Freeman each drove in runs in the inning.

Rumfield drove in two more runs with a single and a double, and McCarthy added an RBI single in the seventh inning. Goodman added his sixth homer of the season in the eighth inning, a 427-foot solo shot.

Antonio Senzatela allowed a hit and an unearned run in two innings to close out the game.

For the Padres, Walker Buehler (1-2) gave up eight hits, four runs, and two walks while striking out two.

Luis Campusano had two doubles and a solo homer, and Xander Bogaerts added two singles for San Diego.

Colorado rebounded from a 1-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday in the team’s fourth such setback in Coors Field’s 26-year history. Teams have combined to score 11.2 runs per game in 12 total games following a 1-0 result.