Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

Rockies beat Padres 9-3 to stop San Diego's 8-game winning streak

rockies_padres_091526_ap.png
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies second baseman Adael Amador, left, tags out San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill as he tries to steal second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, in Denver.
rockies_padres_091526_ap.png
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Cole Carrigg homered twice and finished 4 for 5, Troy Johnston had three hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres 9-3 on Tuesday night to end an eight-game losing streak.

It was the first career multi-homer game for Carrigg, a 24-year-old rookie who finished a triple shy of the cycle. His three-run shot to right field capped a five-run sixth inning that gave Colorado a four-run lead.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for the Padres, who remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final National League wild card.

After relieving Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fifth, Ryan Feltner (6-10) gave up five hits and struck out five batters in five scoreless innings.

TJ Rumfield had two hits for Colorado to extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

The Rockies entered 5-21 in their past 26 games and had lost 11 of their previous 12 against the Padres. Colorado, at 56-95, needs to win at least seven of its final 11 games to avoid becoming the first team with four consecutive 100-loss seasons since the New York Mets from 1962-65.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Campusano and Austin Hays each hit a solo homer for San Diego. Tatis’ home run, which came on the second pitch of the game, was his 18th since the All-Star break.

Wandy Peralta (3-3) took the loss after allowing four earned runs in less than an inning.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY!

DONATE TODAY!