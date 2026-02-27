Reports: Vuori CEO-Brees partnership among 5 parties bidding to buy San Diego Padres

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The sale of the San Diego Padres franchise is reportedly entering its final stages with some intriguing bidders in the mix.

According to The Athletic, Pro Football Hall of Famer/ex-San Diego Chargers QB Drew Brees has joined forces with Vuori founder/CEO Joe Kudla in the bidding to become the Padres’ next owners.

The Brees-Kudla bid is one of five that have reportedly advanced to the final portion of the process.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the other parties looking to purchase the Padres are Joe Lacob (owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors); Jose Feliciano (owner of Chelsea soccer club in the English Premier League); and Dan Friedkin (owner of Everton in the EPL and AS Roma in the Serie A Italian soccer league).

Per Acee, it remains unknown who the fifth bidder is.

In November 2025, the Seidler family announced they would explore a sale of the franchise.

Multiple MLB analysts believe the Padres’ sale price will eclipse the $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in 2020.