Reports: San Diego Padres name A's Bob Melvin as new manager

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres have reportedly finished their search for a new manager.

The Friars have reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Bob Melvin to be the team's new manager, first reported by MLB.com writer AJ Cassavell, after the team removed Jayce Tingler from the position after two seasons as skipper.

Melvin has spent 11 seasons as the manager of the A's, leading the team to three American League West titles and as many Division Series. In his time with the A's, Melvin has a 853-764 record with Oakland and has been named Manager of the Year three times by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2007, 2012, and 2018.

The Padres have been searching for a new skipper since removing Tingler from the post, after the team's tumultuous fall in the second half of last season. The Padres started the first half of the season with a 61-47 record through July, before skidding 18-36 from the start of August through the rest of the regular season. The team finished 79-83 and 28 games back in the National League West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

Melvin boasts a career 1,346-1,272 record as a manager and will begin the first of the next three seasons at the helm with a talented roster, featuring third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Recently, the team announced the hiring of pitching coach Ruben Niebla, who will lead the team's staff of Mike Clevinger, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, and Joe Musgrove.