Report: San Diego Padres on verge of being sold for MLB-record $3.9 billion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres ownership group is reportedly close to selling the franchise for a Major League Baseball-record $3.9 billion to billionaire Chelsea FC co-owner Jose E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ, citing sources, was first to report Friday morning that the Seidler family and Feliciano and his wife were nearing a deal for the team.

The publication noted an official announcement of an agreement could come early next week.

If the franchise is sold for $3.9 billion, it would surpass the previous MLB record set in 2020 when Steve Cohen purchased the New York Mets for $2.4 billion.

During the sale process, Feliciano — the co-founder of private equity group Clearlake Capital — was reportedly among four bidders in the running to purchase the Padres.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.