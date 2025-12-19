Report: Padres, starting pitcher Michael King agree to 3-year deal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres are bringing back starting pitcher Michael King, with both sides reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract.

MLB.com Insider Mark Feinsand first reported the King-Padres agreement, which is believed to be worth $75 million and includes opt outs after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Feinsand tweeted Thursday night that the contract “includes a $12M signing bonus, then salaries of $5M in 2026, $28M player option in 2027 ($5M buyout), and a $30M player option in 2028 (no buyout). So it will either be worth $22M for one year, $45M for two or $75M for three.”

A source told Feinsand that King passed his physical with the team.

King, 30, hit free agency after an injury-plagued 2025 season in which he went 5-3 and had an earned run average of 3.44 in 15 starts.

The right-hander spent most of the 2025 campaign on the injured list due to a right shoulder injury he sustained in May.

King came back to the team in early August to make one start before returning to the IL for a left knee issue.

He returned to the team in time for the postseason, pitching one inning in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs.