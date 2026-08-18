San Diego Padres minor league coach in ICE custody after arrest at Texas airport

(CNN) — A player development staff member for the San Diego Padres was detained in Texas last week while traveling and is being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

Oswaldo Pirela, 34, works as a catching coordinator for the Padres organization and was in El Paso, Texas, to work with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate this past week. His cousin, Jorge Pirela, told CNN on Tuesday that Pirela was detained by ICE at the airport on Sunday morning at approximately 4:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. MT while attempting to travel home to Arizona, where he lives with his wife and two young daughters.

His family confirmed the reports to CNN and arrest records show Pirela is currently being held at the El Paso Processing Center. CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security on Pirela’s arrest.

According to his cousin Jorge Pirela, Oswaldo Pirela arrived in the United States from Venezuela in 2014 and filed for asylum. According to his family, Pirela is currently going through the EB-2 visa process.

“Since the time he applied for asylum, he has continuously renewed his work authorization whenever it was approaching expiration. Everything has always been done through the proper legal process,” Jorge Pirela said in a text message to CNN.

“He is truly an exemplary person. He lives for his family, is a hardworking man, a devoted father and husband, and a man of faith.”

Pirela’s detainment is the latest collision between Major League Baseball and the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policy. Last summer, the Los Angeles Dodgers said they denied ICE entry to their vast parking lots outside Dodger Stadium as the Trump administration was making large sweeps for undocumented immigrants in the Los Angeles area.

Protesters flocked to Dodger Stadium to chant against ICE’s presence and the incident raised alarms in Southern California about the Trump administration’s deportation operations.

The Trump administration is looking to increase the speed of its deportations and is casting a wider net about who can be arrested. Asylum seekers such as Pirela have been frequently caught up in immigration operations and sent back to their home countries despite attempting to follow the proper legal processes.

Pirela has been with the Padres since 2024. The team has been in touch with his family regarding the situation, Major League Baseball confirmed.

“We recently became aware of the detainment of minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela in El Paso, Texas,” the Padres said in a statement to CNN. “We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.”

The-CNN-Wire

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