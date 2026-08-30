Rays tie game in 9th, beat Padres 5-4 in 11 innings to sweep series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jonny DeLuca hit a two-out, two-run homer off Mason Miller to tie it in the ninth inning and Jorge Mateo singled in the winning run in the 11th as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep.

Miller appeared to close it out when Samad Taylor chased down DeLuca's shot to left field, but the ball fell out of Taylor's glove when he hit the wall and landed on the other side to tie it 3-3.

Miller has allowed homers in back-to-back games after not allowing any in his first 53 appearances. It was only his second blown save in 34 opportunities.

Automatic runner Manny Machado took third on a wild pitch from Rays reliever Tyler Wells (3-2) to start the 11th and Ty France followed with a sacrifice fly for a 4-3 lead.

Liam Hicks had a one-out single off David Morgan (2-1) to put runners on the corners. Pinch runner Kenny Piper stole second before Chandler Simpson was intentionally walked to load the bases.

DeLuca reached on an error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts, allowing the tying run to score, before Mateo walked it off.

Drew Rasmussen had a string of seven straight wins end and missed a chance to become the first Rays pitcher to win six games in a calendar month. He allowed two runs on four hits over six innings.

Robbie Ray gave up a run on three hits in six innings for San Diego and left with a lead before Tampa rallied to beat the Padres for a sixth straight time.

Bogaerts had a two-run single in the fourth to give the Padres a 2-0 lead and Sung-Mun Song had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Junior Caminero homered for a second straight day — a 440-foot in the fourth to cut it to 2-1 and extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Nineteen of his 37 homers have traveled at least 420 feet — most in the majors.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was ejected after he was called out for running in fair territory on a comebacker to end the Padres' seventh.