Players say its time to 'prove ourselves as Padres' as the Wildcard Series starts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— The stadium seats may be empty Monday night, but the field isn't, as the Padres prepare for Tuesday- when they kick off their Wildcard Series against the Atlanta Braves.

“Postseason baseball, you can never take anything for granted,” said Manny Machado.

Baseball in the Fall can only mean one thing. It's time for the playoffs.

“It's just another opportunity to go out there and prove ourselves as Padres,” said Michael King.

The last-minute match-up for Tuesday's game was narrowed down to the Atlanta Braves. A team these players have had their eyes on.

“I was just asked by one of my teammates the other day what I do in my in my free time, and watch baseball was my answer. So I already had some notes on a lot of the guys,” said King.

While they plan to play to the Braves' weaknesses, Manager Mike Shildt says his team is still gearing up like any other game.

“I mean, we're, we're clearly going to prepare for our opponent. But regardless of opponent, we're going to go through our workout today like we normally would and our pregame schedule would be the same as it would,” said Shildt.

While Petco Park may have a few more fans in red and navy blue, these players are most excited about the ones in brown and gold.

“I mean, it's going to be through the roof,” said Machado.

“The fans here are absolutely nuts, and I am very excited to see what we can bring,” said King.

As for Shildt, he is reflecting on his last playoffs with the Cardinals and hopes to take the Padres even further.

“Maybe it's not about me. It's about this group, it's about this organization. Personally … I'm grateful for the organization they did to give me an opportunity to do it again. And it's good to be back in familiar, familiar area,” said Shildt.