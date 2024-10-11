Paw Squad weighs in on Game 5 showdown

Game 5 of the National League Division Series is a winner-take-all showdown.

Some outlets predict the Dodgers will win, but the Paw Squad disagrees.

A group of four-legged Padres fans woke up and friar-ed up at the Barkyard at Petco Park.

I asked Pluto, a Great Dane, if he was offended that some favor the Dodgers over the Padres. He had no comment.

Sports Illustrated and several gambling companies show the Dodgers are favored to win the series, but the Friar Faithful are hoping for a Padres victory.

"The fan in me wants the Padres to win, but they're going back to Chavez Ravine. It's going to be tough to win there," said Jake Weissberg, a Padres fan.

The Padres stole Weissberg's heart when he moved to San Diego four months ago.

"It comes down to the pitching," he said.

Pitchers Yu Darvish and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are going head-to-head.

"It's a great thing that we're able to go at it with each other in Game 5 of the NLDS. On a personal level, I'm really good friends with him," Darvish said, adding that he feels calm heading into the defining game.

The Paw Squad isn't listening to the noise. They're cheering on the hometown team.

First pitch is at 5:08 p.m., and Gallagher Square is expected to be packed.