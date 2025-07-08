Padres welcome back Yu Darvish to starting rotation for series against Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres are getting a significant boost to their pitching staff as Yu Darvish returns to the mound tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

Darvish will make his 2025 season debut after a lengthy rehabilitation process following elbow soreness that sidelined him since spring training in March.

"Recovering, bullpen, recovering, more simulated games, extended work, being able to hold velocity, being able to, again, recover. He threw a side (session) yesterday, it was the last box that medical and him wanted to check before he was able to come back and pitch for us," Padres Manager Mike Shildt said.

The last time Darvish pitched in a meaningful contest was Game 5 of last fall's National League Division Series, where the Dodgers defeated him 2-0.

Darvish isn't fully built up yet and will likely be limited to 70 or 75 pitches in tonight's outing. If all goes well, he's expected to make a second start this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies before the All-Star break.

