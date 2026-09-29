Padres unveil NL Wild Card Series roster, which includes Joe Musgrove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Padres unveiled their 26-man roster for the National League Wild Card Series and it includes pitcher Joe Musgrove, who has not appeared in an MLB game since the 2024 postseason due to an elbow injury.

The Padres’ roster for this round against the Chicago Cubs:

PITCHERS

Jason Adam

Walker Buehler

Michael King

Yuki Matsui (left)

Mason Miller

Adrian Morejon (left)

David Morgan

Joe Musgrove

Nick Pivetta

Robbie Ray (left)

Bradgley Rodriguez

CATCHERS

Luis Campusano

Freddy Fermin

Ethan Salas (bats left)

INFIELDERS

Miguel Andujar

Xander Bogaerts

Jake Cronenworth (bats left)

Ty France

Manny Machado

Gavin Sheets (bats left)

OUTFIELDERS

Jase Bowen

Dustin Harris (bats left)

Austin Hays

Jackson Merrill (bats left)

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Samad Taylor

The 33-year-old Musgrove last pitched in the big leagues in Game 2 of the 2024 NL Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves. Musgrove was nearly through the fourth inning when he suffered a right elbow injury and was lifted from the game.

It was later determined that Musgrove’s injured elbow would require Tommy John surgery, and the subsequent rehabilitation has kept the El Cajon native out of MLB game action for nearly two years.

Despite several setbacks during his rehab, the Padres reportedly saw Musgrove make enough progress in recent weeks to activate him from the injured list and place him on the Wild Card roster.

It remains unclear what role Musgrove will serve for the team.

For the Wild Card round, the Padres will not be carrying reliever Wandy Peralta, starter/reliever Randy Vasquez, starter/reliever Griffin Canning, and utilityman Sung-Mun Song on the roster.

First pitch for Tuesday's Game 1 of the Wild Card Series at Petco Park is scheduled for 7 p.m.