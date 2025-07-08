Padres' Tatis Jr. and Adam selected as National League All-Star reserves

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two more San Diego Padres players will join starting third baseman Manny Machado at the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta next week, bringing the team's total representation to three players.

Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and relief pitcher Jason Adam have both been selected as National League reserves for the midsummer classic, with both players expressing surprise at their selections.

Adam shared a humorous story about how he learned of his first career All-Star selection.

"I was actually at church this morning, and my phone was ringing, and I saw it was Shildty (Padres manager Mike Shildt), and I showed my wife and she was like 'Oh no, you're getting traded!' Thankfully, it was good news and not bad news," Adam said.

Non-closing relief pitchers don't often make the All-Star team, but Adam was voted in by his fellow players due to a 1.65 ERA and a delivery that makes him one of the toughest pitchers to hit in all of baseball.

After sharing the good news with his wife, Adam quickly called his parents.

"My wife cried. My parents... my parents were, over-the-phone, they were ecstatic. Now they're just trying to book a flight to Atlanta," Adam said.

Tatis celebrated his selection by reaching base four times and driving home the tiebreaking run in the Padres' 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers. Despite slumping for nearly two months after a red-hot start, Tatis was appreciative of being recognized as a top talent by his fellow players.

"It definitely rewarding. It's one of those small steps, why we play so hard every single day. It's definitely a blessing and really humbling to be selected," Tatis said.

Both players acknowledged they couldn't have achieved this honor without support.

"Thankful for my teammates picking me up on the nights I stunk. I don't feel like I deserve it, but I'm just incredibly thankful," Adam said.

This marks Tatis's third All-Star selection, while Adam will be making his first appearance. The All-Star Game will take place next Tuesday at Atlanta's Truist Park.

