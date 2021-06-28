Padres' Tatis a finalist for 2021 All-Star game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The field of candidates for this year's MLB All-Star Game in Colorado and one Padre remains in the hunt — and, yes, it's who you'd think.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the last Friar standing in the league's All-Star voting. Tatis has led among National League shortstops in a spot for the NL team since voting was opened to fans.

The Padres' star shortstop currently holds a .294 batting average and .377 on-base percentage, and 25 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 61 games played this season. He leads the NL in home runs and RBIs (55) and is in a three-way tie for first for stolen bases.

TO VOTE FOR TATIS, CLICK HERE.

Tatis is now the only Padre with a chance to start in the All-Star Game this year after the MLB whittled down the starting contenders available at each position. Prior to that, third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jake Cronenworth were in the hunt, both leading the NL in bWAR at their respective positions as of Sunday.

Outfielders Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham also recently built up attractive resumes to be selected.

It's still possible for Padres to make the game as a bench player. San Diego also has starting pitchers with a chance, including Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Closer Mark Melancon, who leads the NL in saves, may also be selected for the NL team.

San Diego has not had a player start the All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1998. Wil Myers was not voted onto the team in 2016 but added as a designated hitter.

This year's All-Star Game will be played at Coors Field on July 13.