Padres superfan recalls umping Joe Musgrove in Little League

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A Padres superfan has a special connection to the team's star pitcher. Scott Lagace remembers umpiring for Joe Musgrove at the Santana National Little League Field in Santee.

Lagace saw greatness in Musgrove when the aspiring pitcher was just 12 years old.

"He grew up near Fletcher Hill, so he was able to get into playing with Santana National," said Lagace. "Everyone knew he was coming over, how good of a player he was. I just happened to get lucky enough to do a game behind the plate while he was pitching. And he proved how good of a pitcher he was."

Lagace says Musgrave's skill went beyond pitching.

"Strong player, he was able to hit home runs here on this field," said Lagace.

Lagace watched Musgrove's pro career from the beginning.

"It was amazing watching him grow," said Lagace.

The relationship came full circle when Lagace and Musgrove bumped into each other during Sunday's Wave FC game at Snapdragon Stadium.

"I said I used to umpire you when you were in little league," said Lagace. "He shook my hand and said great. I said 'Can I get a selfie with you?' Then I got a selfie with him and said good luck against the Phillies."

For Lagace, this year's playoff run is personal.

"We're gonna get all the way to the World Series and we're gonna win it ourselves! Get our own pennant," said Lagace.

