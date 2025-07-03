Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

Padres split doubleheader with Phillies, finish road trip at 2-4

padres_phillies_070225_ap.png
Matt Slocum/AP
Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Rojas, right, steals second past San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth during the seventh inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in Philadelphia.
padres_phillies_070225_ap.png
Posted

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh each homered and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 5-1 on Wednesday night to earn a doubleheader split.

Kepler hit his 10th homer of the season — a two-run shot off San Diego starter Dylan Cease (3-8) in the fourth inning — to put the Phillies ahead 2-1.

Marsh hit a solo home run of Cease an inning later, his third this season, to make it 3-1.

Alec Bohm had an RBI triple and Nick Castellanos had an RBI single for the Phillies, who have won four of their last six games.

Cristopher Sánchez (7-2) allowed one run and five hits across seven innings while striking out five. It was his sixth consecutive start allowing two runs or fewer, and 10th time this season where he pitched at least six innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs.

The Padres won the opener 6-4, but by winning the nightcap, the Phillies won the series. The two NL playoff hopefuls will meet again in San Diego in the final series before the All-Star break next weekend.

San Diego scored on an RBI single by Jackson Merrill in the fourth inning. The Padres have dropped four of their last six.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!