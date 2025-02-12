Watch Now
Padres sign outfielder Jason Heyward to $1 million, 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran outfielder Jason Heyward and the San Diego Padres finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

Heyward can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 200, 250, 300, 350 and 400 plate appearances.

The 35-year-old spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, batting .211 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in 87 games. He was 5 for 10 with two homers, a triple and seven RBIs as a pinch hitter.

A five-time Gold Glove winner, Heyward has a .256 career batting average with 184 homers, 718 RBIs, 125 stolen bases and a .748 OPS in 15 major league seasons with the Atlanta Braves (2010-14), St. Louis Cardinals (2015), Chicago Cubs (2016-2022), Dodgers (2023-24) and Astros (2024).

He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and was an All-Star in 2010, when he finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting.

He had a $9 million salary last year in his deal with the Dodgers, who released him on Aug. 24. He signed with the Astros four days later.

