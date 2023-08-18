Padres shift to Saturday doubleheader vs. Diamondbacks to avoid Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres will host a split doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondback on Saturday to avoid the brunt of Hurricane Hilary's impact.

The team announced Friday afternoon the MLB moved up the game originally scheduled for Sunday, since that's when the storm is expected to reach San Diego.

First pitch for game one is scheduled for 12:10 p.m., while the second game will start at 5:40 p.m.

Tickets sold for Sunday's game are valid for the early game on Saturday, and tickets for the originally scheduled 5:40 p.m. game will be unaffected.

"Per the Petco Park rainout policy, refunds will not be issued for rescheduled games," the team said in its announcement.

Gates at the park will open at 10:30 a.m. for the first game, and they'll open again for the late game at around 4 p.m., depending on when the early one wraps up.

If you have tickets for both games, you'll have to leave the ballpark and reenter later.

The MLB will make a decision on Monday's game later, as the track and timing of the storm becomes more clear.

