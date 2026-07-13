Padres rally late to beat Blue Jays 5-4, take 2 of 3 in series

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado singled in the tying run in the eighth inning and Ty France's sacrifice fly brought in the go-ahead run for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Sunday to take two of three.

The Padres won for just the fifth time in 16 games and pulled back to .500 at 48-48.

The defending American League champion Blue Jays head into the All-Star break at 45-51.

Machado's third single brought in Xander Bogaerts, who hit a leadoff single against Jeff Hoffman (5-6) and stole second. Machado advanced on Gavin Sheets' groundout and was replaced by Jase Bowen, who stole third and scored on France's sac fly.

Mason Miller, San Diego's only All-Star, retired the side in the ninth on eight pitches for his 25th save.

The Blue Jays had gone ahead 4-3 on Jonatan Clase's RBI single with two outs in the eighth.

Adrian Morejon (7-2) got the win.

Toronto's Nathan Lukes homered on Germán Márquez's sixth pitch, his fifth.

San Diego rallied for three runs to take the lead during the eventful second inning, when Padres hitting coach Steven Souza Jr. was ejected by plate umpire Jen Pawol for protesting from the dugout after Sung-Mun Song's ABS challenge was denied. Song ended up drawing a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 lead.

Two batters later, Blue Jays manager John Schneider came out to argue after Pawol called a balk against Kevin Gausman that brought in the third run.

Gausman loaded the bases with no outs on two singles and a walk before Jake Cronenworth punched an opposite-field single to left to tie it at 1.

Toronto All-Star Clement hit a two-run homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. brick warehouse in the left field corner with two outs in the fourth to tie the game at 3. It was his eighth of the season.