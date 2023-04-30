Padres rally for 2-game Mexican sweep, beat Giants 6-4

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Matt Carpenter capped an eighth-inning rally with a tiebreaking, two-run double off the glove of diving centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Sunday for a two-game sweep of Major League Baseball's first regular-season series in Mexico City.

A day after winning an 11-home run thriller 16-11, the Padres overcame a 4-0 deficit with three runs in the fifth and three in the eighth.

In the thin air of Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú, 7,349 feet above sea level, Lamonte Wade Jr. led off the first inning with a home run off Yu Darvish.

J.D. Davis went deep in the second and Mitch Haniger homered in a two-run third that included an RBI single by Yastrzemski, who is headed to the injured list.

Before a crowd of 19,633, Austin Nola's two-run homer and Juan Soto's RBI single against Alex Cobb cut the deficit to 4-3 in the in the fifth.

Tyler Rogers (0-2), who allowed Manny Machado's go-ahead, two-run homer a day earlier, couldn't hold the lead and lost for the second straight day.

Juan Soto worked out an eight-pitch walk with one out in the eighth and Xander Bogaerts singled. Camilo Doval relieved, and Jake Cronenworth linked a tying single to right.

Nelson Cruz struck out and Carpenter fouled off three straight pitches before lofting Doval's fourth straight 100 mph-plus offering into short center. Yastrzemski sprinted in and dived but the ball popped out of his glove as Bogaerts and Cronenworth scored.

Yastrzemski limped off the field, accompanied by manager Gabe Kapler and athletic trainer Dave Groeschner. Yastrzemski strained his left hamstring and likely will go on the injured list, Kapler said.

Luis García (1-2) pitched two hitless innings, and Josh Hader got three straight groundouts to remain perfect in 10 save chances, completing a game that took 2 hours, 52 minutes, down from Saturday's 3:44.

UNIFORM WATCH

The teams reverted to regular uniforms Sunday, the Padres in home white pinstripes, the Giants in gray, a day after wearing special outfits for the series opener.

CRUZ CONTROL

Cruz hit a drive off the wall in right-center in the second, at 42 years, 303 days becoming the oldest player to triple since Ichiro Suzuki at 42 years, 327 days on Sept. 13, 2016.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford (right calf) didn't play after exiting Saturday in the fourth inning. Kapler said Crawford was feeling better.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (0-4, 5.48 ERA) is set to start Monday at Cincinnati, which sends RHP Luke Weaver (0-1, 7.71) to the mound.

Giants: RHP Ross Stripling (0-1, 6.89) starts Monday's series opener at defending champion Houston, which starts RHP Luis Garcia (2-2, 4.00).