Padres' Profar collapses after collision, taken off on cart

Gregory Bull/AP
San Diego Padres shortstop C.J. Abrams, left, and left fielder Jurickson Profar, bottom right, react after colliding as center fielder Trent Grisham, center, looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in San Diego. Profar and Abrams collided as Abrams made a catch for an out against Giants' Tommy La Stella. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jul 07, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed as he was trying to walk off the field after a scary collision with rookie shortstop C.J. Abrams.

Profar was then placed on a stretcher and driven away on a cart. Profar and Abrams both went after a flyball hit by Joey Bart of the San Francisco Giants into shallow left field in the fifth inning.

Abrams made the catch with his back to the infield and his left knee hit Profar in the left jaw as the left fielder appeared to be positioning himself for a diving catch.

