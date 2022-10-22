Padres looking to tie NLCS against Phillies with Game 4 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres are looking to avoid going down 3-1 in the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mike Clevinger will be on the mound for San Diego, while Bailey Falter will take the dirt for Philly in Game 4.

Below, you'll find a deep dive on the numbers for both teams in this series.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (6-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Padres -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres meet in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies are ahead 2-1 in the series.

Philadelphia has an 87-75 record overall and a 47-34 record at home. The Phillies have gone 56-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 89-73 overall and 45-36 in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 14-for-35 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 37 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

