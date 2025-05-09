Padres lineup returns to full strength ahead of Rockies series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Padres are getting a boost as they prepare to open their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies with second baseman Jake Cronenworth returning from the injured list.

Despite the Rockies' historically poor start this season, the thin air of Denver has traditionally been a challenge for the Padres.

Since 2020, the Padres have won just 39 percent of their games at Coors Field. Even last year, while on their way to 93 wins, the team lost four times in Colorado, where the altitude inflates offensive numbers and reduces pitching advantages.

The Rockies have struggled significantly this season, losing 31 of their first 37 games. When these teams met at Petco Park last month for a three-game series, the Rockies failed to score a single run.

The Padres will look to maintain that dominance as they finish up a 9-game road trip.

In additional positive news for the team, Padres CEO Erik Greupner revealed that Yu Darvish looked good facing live pitching in Arizona, and the organization is considering accelerating his timeline to return to the starting rotation.

