Padres knocked out of playoffs with 4-3 loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (KGTV) — Two-time MVP Bryce Harper ended the Padres' World Series dreams Sunday.

In the bottom of the eighth, he hit a two-run bomb into left centerfield to take a 4-3 lead, essentially securing the NL Pennant for the Phillies.

It was the third home run of the game — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins had hit a homer in the third, and Padres slugger Juan Soto responded in the fourth.

A Josh Bell RBI-double and wild pitches led to the Padres taking a 3-2 lead in the seventh, setting up Harper's chance to create his postseason legacy.

Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez checked into the game in the ninth to seal the deal.

Philadelphia will play the winner of the ALCS, which the Astros currently lead 3-0 over the Yankees, in the World Series beginning Friday, Oct. 28.