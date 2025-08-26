Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Padres hit four home runs but fall 9-6 to Mariners

Lindsey Wasson/AP
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr., left, misses the fly ball from Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford for a two-run single as Padres center fielder Ramon Laureano, right, looks on during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in Seattle.
SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 50th homer, Jorge Polanco drove in four runs and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 on Monday night.

J.P. Crawford had two hits and two RBIs as Seattle moved within 1 1/2 games of idle Houston for the AL West lead. Josh Naylor had two hits and scored twice.

Raleigh hit a solo shot off JP Sears in the first for his third homer in two games. The 419-foot drive to left had a 107.2 mph exit velocity.

Raleigh joined Mickey Mantle as the only switch-hitters to hit 50 homers in a season, and he became the eighth player in major league history to reach the half-century mark in August.

Fernando Tatís Jr., Gavin Sheets, Jake Cronenworth and Ramón Laureano homered for San Diego (74-58), which dropped into second in the NL West with the Dodgers' 7-0 victory over Cincinnati. Cronenworth and Luis Arraez each had two hits.

Tatis capped the Padres' four-run second with a two-run drive for his 18th homer. It was his first homer since July 24.

The Mariner scored five times in the fifth off David Morgan (1-2), who entered after Sears was pulled with two outs in the fourth.

Naylor drove in Julio Rodríguez with a tiebreaking single, and Polanco made it 7-4 with a two-run double. Crawford added a two-run single.

Polanco also hit a two-run drive in the second for his 20th homer.

Seattle’s Bryce Miller (3-5) permitted four runs and six hits in five innings.

