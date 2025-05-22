Padres held scoreless for 2nd straight game, lose 14-0 to Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a seven-run eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the San Diego Padres 14-0 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Lukes’ two-run homer gave Toronto the lead in the fifth before the Blue Jays racked up 12 runs in the seventh and eighth. Bo Bichette drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had an RBI single before pinch-hitter Jonatan Clase added a two-run double in the five-run seventh. Addison Barger drove in a run with a double and Ernie Clement had an RBI single.

Kevin Gausman (4-4) struck out nine and gave up just three hits over seven. Reliever Jose Urena finished the game.

Luis Arraez had a double and a triple as San Diego lost its fifth straight.

Randy Vasquez (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four over 4 2/3 innings.

Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Alek Jacob came out of the Padres bullpen, with Morejon giving up four unearned runs and Jacob allowing six, five of those earned. Center fielder Tyler Wade started pitching with one out in the eighth to spare San Diego’s arms.