Watch Now
SportsPadres

Actions

Padres held scoreless for 2nd straight game, lose 14-0 to Blue Jays

padres_blue_jays_052125_ap.png
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
San Diego Padres outfielders Jackson Merrill (3) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) field a two-run double off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
padres_blue_jays_052125_ap.png
Posted

TORONTO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam in a seven-run eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the San Diego Padres 14-0 on Wednesday night.

Nathan Lukes’ two-run homer gave Toronto the lead in the fifth before the Blue Jays racked up 12 runs in the seventh and eighth. Bo Bichette drove in a run with a fielder’s choice in the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each had an RBI single before pinch-hitter Jonatan Clase added a two-run double in the five-run seventh. Addison Barger drove in a run with a double and Ernie Clement had an RBI single.

Kevin Gausman (4-4) struck out nine and gave up just three hits over seven. Reliever Jose Urena finished the game.

Luis Arraez had a double and a triple as San Diego lost its fifth straight.

Randy Vasquez (3-4) allowed two runs on four hits, striking out four over 4 2/3 innings.

Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Alek Jacob came out of the Padres bullpen, with Morejon giving up four unearned runs and Jacob allowing six, five of those earned. Center fielder Tyler Wade started pitching with one out in the eighth to spare San Diego’s arms.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click for More Stories

Click for More Stories