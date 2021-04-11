Musgrove's lifelong Friend, HS coach reflect on first no-hitter in Padres history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The Padres have made team history after the first no-hitter Friday night, and it’s all thanks to a San Diego native.

Joe Musgrove is from San Diego and joined the Padres this season. The Padres had never thrown a no-hitter before Friday’s game.

RELATED: Musgrove no-hitter through 8 in 2nd game for hometown Padres

Musgrove grew up in the El Cajon and La Mesa area. His high school baseball coach Jim Earley said he was a natural athlete, pointing out that he also played football while at Grossmont High School.

Earley said Musgrove is the perfect person to hit this goal for the Padres.

“When you think about it, it’s 53 years of not happening and he’s the chosen one to do it. Pretty cool,” said Earley.

Another person who has been cheering on Musgrove since his local days is lifelong friend Dave McKay.

McKay said he met Musgrove at an El Cajon rec center when they were young. McKay started as a coach for Musgrove, then as they got older, they became best friends.

He said Musgrove is a genuine person with a good heart, and even as his time became consumed by high school sports, Musgrove continued to take the time to volunteer at their community rec center every day after school.

The first game McKay ever saw Musgrove play in was in 8th grade, then he went to every high school game with one exception, then continued traveling to Musgrove’s games through the minors and the majors.

He said through the rise in fame, Musgrove has remained humble and kind.

“Everybody who’s seen him play on TV and they see him throw a no hitter, they’re like ‘wow he’s a good baseball player.’ He’s a better person,” said McKay.

McKay said he wants the community to know that that the genuine person they see in all of Musgrove’s interviews is sincere. The fact that he’s a local combined with his kind personality makes him the best person to hit this Padres milestone.

“When everybody says ‘oh it couldn’t have happened to a better person,’ in this case, yeah you’re right it couldn’t have happened to a better person,” said McKay.

Before Friday’s game, the Padres were the only current MLB franchise to never throw a no-hitter.

San Diego acquired 28-year-old Musgrove as part of a seven-player, three-team trade on Jan. 19. He pitched for Pittsburgh last season.