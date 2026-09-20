Padres give big gift to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego is receiving a major gift from the San Diego Padres and pitcher Yu Darvish.

In a press release, the organization announced “a transformational gift” that marks “one of the largest contributions in the Padres’ history.”

In a joint statement, new Padres owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano said, "Being all in for San Diego means being all in for its young people. Young people represent possibility. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego create opportunity. When possibility meets opportunity, lives can change and entire communities can grow stronger. That's the kind of impact this investment can create in San Diego. We're proud to build on Peter Seidler's legacy alongside Yu by investing in what's possible for young San Diegans."

The initiative — designated as a Peter Seidler Legacy Fund Project — will see the Clairemont Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs renamed as the San Diego Padres Branch.

Funding will aid in updating the building and the creation of a Padres field on the property. Officials added, “Air conditioning, facility upgrades and technology updates will modernize the branch before next summer’s ribbon cutting.”

Michelle Malin, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego, stated, "This is a transformational moment for our organization. Thanks to this remarkable investment, we will be able to enhance our facilities, elevate our programming, and create an environment where children can discover their potential, build confidence, and succeed. The impact of this partnership will be felt not only today, but for generations of young people who will walk through our doors in the years ahead. "

The Clairemont Branch was first opened in 1961.