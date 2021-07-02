Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. taking talents to 2021 All-Star Game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fernando Tatis Jr. will now be able to add "NL All-Star" to his already glowing list of accomplishments in his young MLB career.

The Padres' star shortstop will start for the National League in this season's All-Star Game in Colorado on July 13. Tatis has led among National League shortstops for the spot since voting was opened to fans.

Tatis currently holds a .300 batting average and .387 on-base percentage, and 26 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 63 games played this season. He leads the NL in home runs and is third in the league in stolen bases.

While Tatis is the only Padre heading to the All-Star Game, but that doesn't mean another Friar can't be added to the bench. Third baseman Manny Machado and second baseman Jake Cronenworth were in the hunt, both leading the NL in bWAR at their respective positions, but did not make the cut. Outfielders Tommy Pham and Trent Grisham have also put together a solid resume on their own.

San Diego also has starting pitchers with a chance as well, including Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. Closer Mark Melancon leads the NL in saves and may also be selected. Though considering the strain that San Diego's bullpen and starters have been under this season, it's unclear whether they would accept such an offer.

But one thing is for sure: Tatis is the first Padre to start in the All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn took to right field 1998. Wil Myers was not voted onto the team in 2016, but added as a designated hitter.

Rounding out the rest of the All-Star Game starters are:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

First base: Freddie Freeman (ATL)

Second base: Adam Frazier (PIT)

Shortstop: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

Third base: Nolan Arenado (STL)

Catcher: Buster Posey (SF)

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL), Nick Castellanos (CIN), and Jesse Winker (CIN)

AMERICAN LEAGUE