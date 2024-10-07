Padres fans say this is 'the year' as they pack Gallagher Square for NLDS Game 2

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Despite the Padres being in Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the National League Division Series, Gallagher Square at Petco Park was jam-packed with fans on Sunday.

The Friar Faithful came from all over for the watch party, and the large crowd included some brave ones from LA.

“Do you like public humiliation?” ABC 10News asked one Dodger fan who was in the middle of a sea of brown and gold.

“I love it,” the fan said.

When the final out was recorded in the Padres' 10-2 win in Game 2, Padres fans ended the night in a loud celebration that included a “Beat LA!” echoing throughout Gallagher Square and booing towards Dodgers fans.

“I’m hearing all these boos at you,” reporter Ava Kershner said.

“Oh, it fires me up, baby, fires me up. I love hearing it,” said the Dodger fan.

Many Padres fans said get used to it.

“I have nothing to say to him. Our team's gonna show it,” said one Padres fan.

And show it they did.

Now, all eyes are on Tuesday, as the Padres come back home to their fans at Petco Park hoping for another big win in Game 3.

“Anything you want to say to the Padres players?” ABC 10News asked Yuri Sotello, who was dressed as a Friar.

“This is the year. Please look at me. I can't suffer anymore. Please do it for him and all these other young kids. Give us a World Series. Now, please,” said Sotello.

Some fans say it's not that far away

“If we win tonight, we'll go all the way,” said Padres fan Matt Ottley.