Padres fans gear up for showdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Padres fans are gearing up for tomorrow night's showdown. Fans flocked to the team's store at Petco Park, many also trying to score last-minute tickets.

"I think the city's just gonna explode!" said Padres fan Mark Irwin. "I called the score. Padres 10, Dodgers 6. I think it's gonna happen."

David McBride says he's been a Friars Superman for 57 years, and he's crossing his fingers for a win at home.

"It would mean a lot," said McBride. "If we win like we did last night, we win one more, that would be solid because we're going up against one of the greatest teams ever assembled in the Dodgers."

Petco Park's website says tickets for tomorrow's game are sold out, and many people say resale ticket prices skyrocketed after last night's win.

"Only thing that was left was StubHub, and they were selling at like $230 for Gallagher square," said Padres fan Matthew Quinones.

But ticket headaches aren't stopping fans from getting in on the action.

"I'm gonna have some friends over at my house, I have a big 82-inch screen," said McBride.