Padres fans 'Friared Up' for Game 3 in NLCS against Phillies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At Ballast Point in Little Italy, there was nothing short of excitement as Padres fans got “friared up,” for Game 3 of the NLCS with the Padres taking on the Phillies in Philadelphia.

And even though the game is thousands of miles away, the Friar Faithful made sure to get the good vibes coming bright and early, as they watched ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins, broadcast his radio show “Ben and Woods,” live.

Tj, a Padres Fan says, “ I’ve been following the padres since 2014 - and I'm a Saints fan so I know what disappointment looks like, but it’s pretty exciting, as you can tell I don’t have a voice right now from screaming so much.”

Rochelle Mooney, a Padres fan says, “ Everyone is just so excited even if you don't watch baseball everyone's watching the games and everyone is just so invested in our team and in our city.”

Friday morning ABC 10News met fans who came decked out in their lucky gear hoping it will set the tone for the rest of this series.

Eric Navarro says, “ I'm representing the 1998 championship national league champions team .. I broke this t-shirt out from 1998 and I haven't worn it since I got it. No better way than to break it out and hopefully we can win the national league championship and win the world series.”

Everyone hoping the Friar Magic gets the team one step closer to what this town has been waiting so very long for!

Navarro adds, “ It's great because it brings so much civic pride and unity. Everyone can just bond over the team and hopefully winning as much as possible.”