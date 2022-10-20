Padres turn to October ace Musgrove vs. Phillies in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies are tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday. The Phillies also will host Game 4 on Saturday and Game 5 on Sunday.

The Padres send hometown boy Joe Musgrove to the mound for Game 3. The Phillies counter with lefty Ranger Suárez.

The Phillies and Padres have not yet announced starting pitchers for Game 4. There is no scheduled off day for the rest of the series so bullpens could play a vital role in deciding the outcome.

Joe Musgrove's story at times almost seems like a work of fiction for those who followed the 29-year-old big right-handers career. The El Cajon, California native grew up rooting for the Padres and former ace Jake Peavy. Musgrove threw the Padres’ first no-hitter — in the team’s 8,206th regular-season game — in just his second start with the team last year.

He pitched in his first All-Star Game this year and then signed a $100 million, five-year contract that starts next season. Oh, then comes the part where the hometown-ish boy helped the Padres clinch an NL wild-card spot.

He’s kept a level head even if his San Diego tenure at times all seems too good to be true. Musgrove said he’s mentally more prepared to handle the anticipation, nerves and pressure of the postseason more than 2017 when he pitched for the World Series champion Houston Astros.

“I’ve been beat down by the crowd, at times, in my postseason career,” Musgrove said Thursday. “I think ultimately, I’ve got a way better understanding of myself and how things work. Certain triggers that I have, and what it is that really gets to me and being able to have some awareness of what those things are before I got into a moment like this. It’s very helpful.”

